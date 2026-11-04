UN Tourism: Naftalan could strengthen Azerbaijan's position in welness tourism market
Tourism
- 04 November, 2026
- 16:29
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Naftalan is a unique and distinctive tourism product of Azerbaijan, with significant potential to generate economic benefits and strengthen the country"s position in the global wellness tourism market, Michel Julian, a senior programofficer at UN Tourism, said at the 3rd International Wellness Tourism Conference in Baku.
According to Report, Julian said promoting medical and wellness tourism requires a comprehensive approach, close cooperation among relevant institutions, including the ministries of health and tourism, and a high level of responsibility towards tourists.
Julian noted that successful tourism projects should combine international best practices with unique national offerings.
"UN Tourism": Naftalan Azərbaycanın sağlamlıq turizmi sahəsindəki mövqelərini gücləndirə bilər
UN Tourism: Нафталан способен укрепить позиции Азербайджана в сфере оздоровительного туризма
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