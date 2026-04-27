Iranian FM Araghchi: 'Our neighbors are our priority'

Relations with neighboring countries are a priority in Iran's foreign policy, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X, Report informs.

The minister also said that during a visit to Oman, he held "important discussions" related to the situation in the region.

"Appreciative of my gracious hosts in Oman. Important discussions on bilateral matters and regional developments. As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world. Our neighbors are our priority," Araghchi wrote on X.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

In Islamabad on April 27, as media outlets noted, another round of negotiations between Iran and the United States was supposed to take place, which was also confirmed by the White House. US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the head of state's son-in-law Jared Kushner were supposed to fly to Islamabad on Saturday, however, shortly before that, Trump announced that he had canceled his representatives' trip to Pakistan.

Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.