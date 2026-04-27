Nizami Ganjavi International Center represented at Delphi Economic Forum

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center participated as a partner of the 11th Delphi Economic Forum held in the city of Delphi, Greece, on April 22-25.

Report informs that the forum brought together world leaders, politicians, and experts as a global platform dedicated to strengthening international cooperation against the backdrop of geopolitical fragmentation, climate risks, and new realities created by the digital era.

At the forum, the center was represented by President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly María Fernanda Espinosa, former Prime Minister of Belgium Yves Leterme, former Foreign Minister of Israel Tzipi Livni, former President of the European Council Charles Michel, former Secretary General of the Arab League Amr Moussa, and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov.

Members of the center participated in various high-level panels and discussions, exchanging views on key topics of the global agenda. These discussions extensively covered such pressing issues as the future of Europe and new cooperation models, international security and geopolitical balance, ongoing processes in the Middle East, the role of multilateral institutions, including the significance of the UN in the new world order, global economic transformations, and the position of states in the digital era.

At the same time, members of the center contributed to discussions held during special sessions within the framework of the forum on Europe's strategic resilience, the future of international relations against the backdrop of global fragmentation, as well as peace and security issues.

Within the framework of the event, the secretary general of the center held a number of high-level bilateral meetings.

During the meetings, an exchange of views took place with member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović, Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece Alexandra Papadopoulou, Head of the King Faisal Center for Research Prince Turki Al-Faisal, and former member of the European Commission and former Prime Minister of Italy Paolo Gentiloni on global challenges, mutual cooperation opportunities, and the Center's future directions of activity.