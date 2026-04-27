Armenia and Georgia agree to finalize border delimitation
Region
- 27 April, 2026
- 15:11
Armenia and Georgia have reached an agreement to complete the delimitation of their state border, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, according to Armenian media.
He noted that the issue of delimiting the border with Georgia has been placed on the agenda, and relevant agreements have already been reached with the Georgian side.
Pashinyan added that completing the delimitation processes with both Azerbaijan and Georgia would effectively finalize the formalization of Armenia's state borders.
Latest News
21:28
PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, CouncilOther
21:23
Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech RepublicOther
21:18
Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperationInfrastructure
21:10
Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East ZangezurForeign policy
21:05
Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communitiesForeign policy
20:50
Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech RepublicForeign policy
20:33
Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperationForeign policy
20:20
Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridorForeign policy
20:05