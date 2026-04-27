Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Armenia and Georgia agree to finalize border delimitation

    Region
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 15:11
    Armenia and Georgia agree to finalize border delimitation

    Armenia and Georgia have reached an agreement to complete the delimitation of their state border, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, according to Armenian media.

    He noted that the issue of delimiting the border with Georgia has been placed on the agenda, and relevant agreements have already been reached with the Georgian side.

    Pashinyan added that completing the delimitation processes with both Azerbaijan and Georgia would effectively finalize the formalization of Armenia's state borders.

    Nikol Pashinyan border delimitation Armenia Georgia
    Paşinyan: Gürcüstanla sərhədin delimitasiyasının başa çatdırılması barədə razılıq əldə etmişik
    Пашинян: Армения и Грузия договорились о завершении делимитации госграницы

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