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    German Embassy staff visit Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 15:38
    German Embassy staff visit Khankandi

    Employees of the German Embassy in Azerbaijan visited the city of Khankandi on April 27.

    Report was informed by the public relations department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankandi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

    During the visit, the guests were briefed in detail on large-scale construction and development projects being carried out in the city.

    It was noted that work is continuing consistently to renew infrastructure and create a modern urban environment in Khankandi. Along with restoration and reconstruction measures, the return of residents displaced from their native lands to Khankandi is also being ensured.

    The resettlement process has already started in the city, as well as in the Karkijahan settlement, and measures in this direction are continuing in stages.

    During their tour of the city, the diplomatic representatives visited Victory Square and Karabakh University. They also took an interest in the university's activities and the conditions created for students.

    German Embassy staff visit Khankandi
    German Embassy staff visit Khankandi
    German Embassy staff visit Khankandi
    German Embassy staff visit Khankandi

    Khankandi Embassy of Germany
    Photo
    Almaniyanın diplomatları Xankəndi ilə tanış olublar
    Photo
    Дипломаты из Германии посетили Ханкенди

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