Azerbaijan sets temporary excise tax on imported fuel

The Azerbaijani government has set a limit on the volume of RON-92 gasoline and diesel fuel to be imported by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, SOCAR.

Report informs that Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the relevant resolution.

Under the Cabinet"s decision, SOCAR has been granted the right to import a maximum of 205,000 tons of RON-92 gasoline and 201,000 tons of diesel fuel into Azerbaijan from May 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

In addition, during this period, the excise tax on RON-92 gasoline and diesel fuel imported into the country has been temporarily set at 1 manat per ton.

The resolution aims to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market and maintain uninterrupted supply.