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    Azerbaijan sets temporary excise tax on imported fuel

    Energy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 19:19
    Azerbaijan sets temporary excise tax on imported fuel

    The Azerbaijani government has set a limit on the volume of RON-92 gasoline and diesel fuel to be imported by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, SOCAR.

    Report informs that Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the relevant resolution.

    Under the Cabinet"s decision, SOCAR has been granted the right to import a maximum of 205,000 tons of RON-92 gasoline and 201,000 tons of diesel fuel into Azerbaijan from May 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

    In addition, during this period, the excise tax on RON-92 gasoline and diesel fuel imported into the country has been temporarily set at 1 manat per ton.

    The resolution aims to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market and maintain uninterrupted supply.

    energy market State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Fuel prices
    Azərbaycana Aİ-92 markalı benzin və dizel yanacağı idxalı üçün aksiz vergisi simvolik həddə endirilib
    Правительство Азербайджана установило лимит на импорт бензина АИ-92 и дизтоплива до апреля 2027г

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