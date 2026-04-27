Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Czechia trade turnover stands at over $800 million

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 18:16
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Czechia trade turnover stands at over $800 million

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan-Czechia trade turnover has already increased significantly and stands at over $800 million, Report informs.

    He made the remarks in a press statement with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Gabala.

    "If we look at its structure, we see that it mainly consists of Azerbaijani oil exports. Therefore, we aim for the trade turnover to be more balanced and for its structure to be improved. I hope we will achieve this, as many specific economic and investment-oriented projects were discussed today, both in the one-on-one meeting and in negotiations with delegations," the president said.

    The head of state added that an exchange of views was also held today regarding many other areas.

    "Discussions were also held on the Intergovernmental Commission holding an event and meeting again soon. In short, friendship and cooperation between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan are reaffirmed once again today, and excellent prospects are opening before us."

    Ilham Aliyev Andrej Babiš
    İlham Əliyev: Bu gün Çexiya ilə ticarət dövriyyəmiz 800 milyon dollardan çoxdur
    Ильхам Алиев: Товарооборот Азербайджана с Чехией превышает $800 млн

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