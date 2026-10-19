Fuad Chiragov: No alternative to Azerbaijani-Georgian relations

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia has no alternative, and the economic interdependence of the two countries should be perceived as a factor in strengthening their ties rather than a threat, Fuad Chiragov, Education Advisor at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, stated at a round table titled "Georgia–Azerbaijan: Strategic Partnership and Common Future" in Tbilisi, Report informs.

Chiragov emphasized that the shared future of Azerbaijan and Georgia is primarily determined by geographical realities. According to him, the geographical space in which the two countries are located makes cooperation necessary, and there is no alternative to these relations.

The Education Advisor emphasized that against the backdrop of conflicts, separatism, and political instability faced by both countries in the 1990s, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Georgia made important decisions that influenced the region's political and security architecture. In his view, this cooperation laid the foundation for energy and transport projects implemented in subsequent years, as well as for bilateral economic ties.

He noted that to date, numerous bilateral documents have been signed between the two countries, energy routes are functioning, and new investment opportunities are being discussed. According to Chiragov, it is important to appreciate the significance of the results achieved and not forget the work done to realize them.

The Education Advisor stressed the importance of remaining vigilant regarding approaches that damage Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, stating that the two countries must continue cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Chiragov added that the integration of Azerbaijanis living in Georgia and the fight against radical ideologies are of great importance.

"In order for Azerbaijanis living in Georgia to better learn the Georgian language and integrate into society, it is necessary to strengthen ties between the educational structures of the two countries. Azerbaijanis who are citizens of Georgia, as part of the political nation of this country, must actively participate in state-building," he stressed.