Uzbekistan, US sign Artemis Accords on space cooperation
Region
- 19 October, 2026
- 12:32
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Uzbekistan and the United States have signed the Artemis Accords, which establish principles for international cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of the Moon, Mars, comets and asteroids, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said on social media, Report informs.
According to Saidov, the document was signed following bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"The document opens up new opportunities for Uzbekistan to expand cooperation with NASA and the space agencies of other participating countries, train national specialists and facilitate the transfer of space technologies," he wrote.
With this step, Uzbekistan became the 77th country to join the accords.
ABŞ və Özbəkistan arasında kosmik əməkdaşlığa dair saziş imzalanıb
Узбекистан и США подписали соглашения NASA
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Uzbekistan, US sign Artemis Accords on space cooperationRegion