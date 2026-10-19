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    Uzbekistan, US sign Artemis Accords on space cooperation

    Region
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 12:32
    Uzbekistan, US sign Artemis Accords on space cooperation

    Uzbekistan and the United States have signed the Artemis Accords, which establish principles for international cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of the Moon, Mars, comets and asteroids, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said on social media, Report informs.

    According to Saidov, the document was signed following bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

    "The document opens up new opportunities for Uzbekistan to expand cooperation with NASA and the space agencies of other participating countries, train national specialists and facilitate the transfer of space technologies," he wrote.

    With this step, Uzbekistan became the 77th country to join the accords.

    Artemis Accords Bakhtiyor Saidov Marco Rubio Uzbekistan United States of America
    ABŞ və Özbəkistan arasında kosmik əməkdaşlığa dair saziş imzalanıb
    Узбекистан и США подписали соглашения NASA
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