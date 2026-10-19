Mamataliyev: Kyrgyzstan interested in investments from Azerbaijan

Kyrgyzstan is interested in attracting Azerbaijani companies to investment projects in energy, logistics, agriculture, tourism, and other sectors, Chairman of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliyev stated at a meeting with Chairwoman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, who arrived in Bishkek on an official visit, Report informs.

"The Kyrgyz side considers Azerbaijan as one of the most promising partners in developing mutual investment cooperation," he said.

Mamataliyev noted that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner and a brotherly state for Kyrgyzstan, with relations between the two countries based on shared historical, cultural, and spiritual values.

He emphasized that the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan in July of this year was an important event in bilateral relations and brought cooperation to an allied level through the signing of a relevant treaty.

Mamataliyev also pointed out the important role of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) in developing inter-parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening ties between the countries.

According to him, since the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund, 11 investment projects totaling more than $24 million have been approved. Mamataliyev stressed the need for priority financing of major strategic projects in the energy sector.

In turn, Gafarova noted that 123 documents have been signed between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, a significant portion of which were concluded in recent years. According to her, the high level of political dialogue creates favorable conditions for expanding economic cooperation and implementing joint trade projects.

She also emphasized the need to step up inter-parliamentary contacts, including at the level of relevant committees and parliamentary friendship groups, noting that the corresponding group in the Azerbaijani parliament consists of 35 deputies.

The sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani allied relations and expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation.