Press conference held ahead of 12th Baku International Book Fair

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A press conference has been held ahead of the 12th Baku International Book Fair.

According to Report, Orkhan Fikratoghlu, Adviser to the Minister of Culture, and Vasif Gurbanzada, Head of the Azerbaijani Language and Literature Policy Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, provided detailed information about the organization of the fair and expectations for the event.

Fikratoghlu highlighted the importance of local writers and poets keeping pace with modern trends. He said the Ministry of Culture aims to achieve this through the high-level organization of such fairs and the development of various international connections.

"Our task is to shape the industry, promote existing works globally, bring international literary innovations to Azerbaijan, and integrate authors, writers, publishers, and book entrepreneurs into the global legal and copyright framework," he said.

For his part, Vasif Gurbanzada underscored efforts to introduce local authors to international audiences.

"We can never become known abroad without first knowing ourselves. One of our main objectives is to promote Azerbaijani literature internationally while also introducing world literature to Azerbaijan," he noted.

He also drew attention to the growing interest in the Baku International Book Fair each year.

The press conference concluded with a Q&A session for journalists.

The fair, scheduled to run from October 21 to October 27, will bring together 59 organizations from 30 foreign countries, as well as 147 local publishing, printing, and book industry enterprises.

Alongside Azerbaijan's renowned writers and poets and prominent young authors, the event will feature distinguished writers and scholars from Türkiye, the United States, Norway, the United Kingdom, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.