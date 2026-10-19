Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Speaker of House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament inspects construction of agro-town in Azerbaijan's Agdam

    Karabakh
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 13:15
    Speaker of House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament inspects construction of agro-town in Azerbaijan's Agdam

    A delegation led by Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko visited the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan and inspected the construction of an agro-town in the Agdam district, Report informs referring to a social media post by the Embassy of Belarus in Azerbaijan.

    The delegation led by Sergeyenko, accompanied by Ambassador Dmitry Pinevich, visited the village of Gizil Kangarli, where they reviewed the progress of construction work and plans for creating a modern residential and agricultural complex.

    In addition, the Belarusian parliamentarians visited the Agdam Industrial Park, where they inspected the site designated for the construction of a new high-tech manufacturing facility for VERTUS LLC.

    During the trip, the delegation also visited Shusha, where they got acquainted with the progress of restoration work and visited the city's historical and cultural monuments.

    In Khankandi, the Belarusian representatives honored the memory of the fallen at Victory Park and visited Karabakh University, where they inspected the conditions for education and research activities.

    In May 2024, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko stated the country's readiness to build an agro-town in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. In October 2024, the Ministries of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and Belarus signed a Roadmap for joint actions on the development of agricultural production in the village of Gizil Kangarli in the Agdam district. The agro-town in the village is expected to launch operations in 2027.

    Speaker of House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament inspects construction of agro-town in Azerbaijan's Agdam
    Speaker of House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament inspects construction of agro-town in Azerbaijan's Agdam
    Speaker of House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament inspects construction of agro-town in Azerbaijan's Agdam
    Speaker of House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament inspects construction of agro-town in Azerbaijan's Agdam
    Speaker of House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament inspects construction of agro-town in Azerbaijan's Agdam
    Speaker of House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament inspects construction of agro-town in Azerbaijan's Agdam
    Azerbaijan-Belarus relations Igor Sergeyenko Dmitry Pinevich Agdam Industrial Park
    Photo
    Belarus parlamentinin sədri Ağdamda aqroşəhərciyin tikintisinin gedişatı ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Глава Палаты представителей парламента Беларуси ознакомился со строительством агрогородка в Агдаме
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    13:53
    Fuad Chiragov: No alternative to Azerbaijani-Georgian relations
    Region
    13:42
    Photo
    Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain receives Raia Diplomática award
    Foreign policy
    13:38
    Mazahir Panahov to observe parliamentary elections in Serbia
    Foreign policy
    13:31
    Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Georgia aim to exceed $2B in bilateral trade
    Business
    13:29
    Berikashvili: Azerbaijan-Georgia co-op should strengthen sovereignty
    Region
    13:15
    Photo
    Speaker of House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament inspects construction of agro-town in Azerbaijan's Agdam
    Karabakh
    13:02
    Photo
    Mamataliyev: Kyrgyzstan interested in investments from Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    12:54
    Photo
    Press conference held ahead of 12th Baku International Book Fair
    Cultural policy
    12:32
    Uzbekistan, US sign Artemis Accords on space cooperation
    Region
    All News Feed