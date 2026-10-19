A delegation led by Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko visited the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan and inspected the construction of an agro-town in the Agdam district, Report informs referring to a social media post by the Embassy of Belarus in Azerbaijan.

The delegation led by Sergeyenko, accompanied by Ambassador Dmitry Pinevich, visited the village of Gizil Kangarli, where they reviewed the progress of construction work and plans for creating a modern residential and agricultural complex.

In addition, the Belarusian parliamentarians visited the Agdam Industrial Park, where they inspected the site designated for the construction of a new high-tech manufacturing facility for VERTUS LLC.

During the trip, the delegation also visited Shusha, where they got acquainted with the progress of restoration work and visited the city's historical and cultural monuments.

In Khankandi, the Belarusian representatives honored the memory of the fallen at Victory Park and visited Karabakh University, where they inspected the conditions for education and research activities.

In May 2024, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko stated the country's readiness to build an agro-town in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. In October 2024, the Ministries of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and Belarus signed a Roadmap for joint actions on the development of agricultural production in the village of Gizil Kangarli in the Agdam district. The agro-town in the village is expected to launch operations in 2027.