Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain receives Raia Diplomática award

Stay up to date with the top news!

Ramiz Hasanov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Spain, has received the Best Ambassador Accredited in Spain (Mejor Embajador Acreditado en España) award, the Azerbaijani embassy told Report.

The ceremony was attended by ambassadors and diplomatic staff accredited in Spain and Portugal, representatives of the Spanish government and parliament, senior business figures, and members of the media.

The award was presented to the ambassador by Vicente Azpitarte, a member of the Spanish Senate who closely cooperates with the Azerbaijani Embassy.

In his remarks, Ramiz Hasanov said he was proud to contribute to strengthening the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Spain.

Emphasizing that diplomacy is built on the principles of daily dialogue, mutual respect, and trust, the ambassador noted that efforts in this direction make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations and bring peoples and cultures closer together.

The Raia Diplomática Awards are presented to individuals, institutions, and organizations for achievements in diplomacy, international cooperation, culture, and economic development, as well as for contributions to strengthening ties between countries.