Mazahir Panahov to observe parliamentary elections in Serbia
Foreign policy
- 19 October, 2026
- 13:38
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), will travel to Serbia on October 24.
According to Report's Balkan bureau, Panahov will lead the Azerbaijani delegation that will observe the parliamentary elections in the country.
Serbia's snap parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on October 25.
Məzahir Pənahov Serbiyada seçkiləri müşahidə edəcək
Мазахир Панахов будет наблюдать за выборами в Сербии
Latest News
13:53
Fuad Chiragov: No alternative to Azerbaijani-Georgian relationsRegion
13:42
Photo
Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain receives Raia Diplomática awardForeign policy
13:38
Mazahir Panahov to observe parliamentary elections in SerbiaForeign policy
13:31
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Georgia aim to exceed $2B in bilateral tradeBusiness
13:29
Berikashvili: Azerbaijan-Georgia co-op should strengthen sovereigntyRegion
13:15
Photo
Speaker of House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament inspects construction of agro-town in Azerbaijan's AgdamKarabakh
13:02
Photo
Mamataliyev: Kyrgyzstan interested in investments from AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:54
Photo
Press conference held ahead of 12th Baku International Book FairCultural policy
12:32
Uzbekistan, US sign Artemis Accords on space cooperationRegion