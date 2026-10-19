Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Mazahir Panahov to observe parliamentary elections in Serbia

    Foreign policy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 13:38
    Mazahir Panahov to observe parliamentary elections in Serbia

    Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), will travel to Serbia on October 24.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, Panahov will lead the Azerbaijani delegation that will observe the parliamentary elections in the country.

    Serbia's snap parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on October 25.

    Mazahir Panahov parliamentary elections Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Serbia
    Məzahir Pənahov Serbiyada seçkiləri müşahidə edəcək
    Мазахир Панахов будет наблюдать за выборами в Сербии
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    13:53
    Fuad Chiragov: No alternative to Azerbaijani-Georgian relations
    Region
    13:42
    Photo
    Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain receives Raia Diplomática award
    Foreign policy
    13:38
    Mazahir Panahov to observe parliamentary elections in Serbia
    Foreign policy
    13:31
    Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Georgia aim to exceed $2B in bilateral trade
    Business
    13:29
    Berikashvili: Azerbaijan-Georgia co-op should strengthen sovereignty
    Region
    13:15
    Photo
    Speaker of House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament inspects construction of agro-town in Azerbaijan's Agdam
    Karabakh
    13:02
    Photo
    Mamataliyev: Kyrgyzstan interested in investments from Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    12:54
    Photo
    Press conference held ahead of 12th Baku International Book Fair
    Cultural policy
    12:32
    Uzbekistan, US sign Artemis Accords on space cooperation
    Region
    All News Feed