Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Georgia aim to exceed $2B in bilateral trade

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Azerbaijan and Georgia aim to increase their bilateral trade turnover to more than $2 billion, said Faig Guliyev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia, Report informs.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion in Tbilisi titled Georgia-Azerbaijan: Strategic Partnership and a Shared Future, the diplomat noted that trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.4 billion in 2025.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan and Georgia possess significant economic potential and that the political leadership of both countries has set the goal of further expanding bilateral economic relations.

Touching upon planned projects in the green energy sector, Guliyev said that future initiatives are expected to attract approximately $6-7 billion in investment to the two countries. According to him, these investments will contribute to the well-being of both nations.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of making effective use of the geographical positions of Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as developing transport and economic opportunities. He noted that both countries are strengthening their positions as reliable partners for the international community.

In addition, the diplomat expressed confidence that issues arising in bilateral relations can be resolved through dialogue and discussions.