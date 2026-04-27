Andrej Babiš: Azerbaijan is largest oil supplier to Czech Republic
Foreign policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 18:21
Azerbaijan is the largest oil supplier to the Czech Republic, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said in a press statement with President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala, Report informs.
"The meeting we held today was very special. Of course, Europe is talking about energy today because raw materials are required for refineries, and natural gas is needed for the production of various products. Azerbaijan is the largest oil supplier to the Czech Republic. Forty-two percent of our imported oil comes from Azerbaijan," Andrej Babiš said.
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