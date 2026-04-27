Czech Republic plans to buy 2 bcm of gas a year from Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 18:53
The Czech Republic plans to buy up to 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan annually.
Report informs, citing Czech news agencies, that Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček said this.
According to him, supplies could begin in 2028-2029.
"The agreement has not yet been signed, but the contract has already been agreed and is at an advanced stage of preparation," the minister said.
Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said during talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala that Prague intended to sign a long-term contract to purchase Azerbaijani gas.
Azerbaijan is currently the Czech Republic"s largest oil supplier, with a 42% share.
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