Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Turkish Land Forces Commander is on official visit to Azerbaijan

    Military
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 19:38
    Turkish Land Forces Commander is on official visit to Azerbaijan

    On April 27, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Tokel, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The Turkish delegation is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    First, the Turkish guests visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid flowers and paid tribute to their bright memory. Then, the Victory Park was visited and a wreath was laid in front of the Victory Monument.

    At the meeting held at the General Staff, Colonel General Karim Valiyev noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation is steadily developing and emphasized the importance of further expanding these relations.

    Chief of the General Staff spoke about the "TurAz Qartalı-2026" joint flight-tactical exercise held in Azerbaijan with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen and stressed that such exercises are important for the development of bilateral cooperation and contribute to regional security.

    Expressing his gratitude for the hospitality shown, Army General Metin Tokel highlighted the importance of continuing mutual visits in order to further expand military cooperation that is based on the strategic alliance.

    During the meeting, it was emphasized that joint and multinational exercises conducted with the application of modern technological innovations are important for enhancing the professionalism of servicemen from both countries and improving their practical skills.

    The sides discussed various areas of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation and held a broad exchange of views on joint activities and other issues of mutual interest.

    Turkish Land Forces Commander is on official visit to Azerbaijan
    Turkish Land Forces Commander is on official visit to Azerbaijan
    Turkish Land Forces Commander is on official visit to Azerbaijan
    Turkish Land Forces Commander is on official visit to Azerbaijan
    Turkish Land Forces Commander is on official visit to Azerbaijan
    Turkish Land Forces Commander is on official visit to Azerbaijan
    Turkish Land Forces Commander is on official visit to Azerbaijan
    Turkish Land Forces Commander is on official visit to Azerbaijan
    Turkish Land Forces Commander is on official visit to Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD) Defense cooperation Türkiye
    Photo
    Türkiyənin Quru Qoşunları komandanı Azərbaycanda rəsmi səfərdədir
    Photo
    Командующий Сухопутными войсками Турции находится с визитом в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    21:28

    PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

    Other
    21:23

    Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech Republic

    Other
    21:18

    Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperation

    Infrastructure
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur

    Foreign policy
    21:05

    Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communities

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

    Foreign policy
    20:05

    President: We are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed