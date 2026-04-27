Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Araghchi: Whole world saw Iran has allies like Russia

    Region
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 19:11
    Araghchi: Whole world saw Iran has allies like Russia

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the whole world has seen Iran's real strength in its confrontation with the United States.

    Report informs that Araghchi wrote this on his Telegram channel.

    "The whole world saw Iran's real strength in its confrontation with the United States, and it became clear that the Islamic Republic is a stable, resilient and powerful system," he said, adding that the latest war showed Iran had friends and allies such as Russia.

    Araghchi visited Russia after trips to Pakistan and Oman.

    Abbas Araghchi Vladimir Putin Iran
    Əraqçi: Bütün dünya İranın Rusiya kimi müttəfiqlərinin olduğunu görüb

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