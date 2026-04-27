Azerbaijan U-17 team defeats Kazakhstan at UEFA Development Tournament
Football
- 27 April, 2026
- 18:41
Azerbaijan's U-17 football team has won its second match at the UEFA Development Tournament.
Report informs that the team defeated Kazakhstan in the same age category.
The match, held at Namys Stadium in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, ended 1-1 in regular time. Ruslan Guliyev scored for Azerbaijan in the 18th minute.
The team was more accurate in the post-match penalty shootout, winning 4-2.
Azerbaijan's U-17 team had earlier lost 5-0 to Russia. The team will play its final match of the tournament against Pakistan on April 30.
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