Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan U-17 team defeats Kazakhstan at UEFA Development Tournament

    Football
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 18:41
    Azerbaijan U-17 team defeats Kazakhstan at UEFA Development Tournament

    Azerbaijan's U-17 football team has won its second match at the UEFA Development Tournament.

    Report informs that the team defeated Kazakhstan in the same age category.

    The match, held at Namys Stadium in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, ended 1-1 in regular time. Ruslan Guliyev scored for Azerbaijan in the 18th minute.

    The team was more accurate in the post-match penalty shootout, winning 4-2.

    Azerbaijan's U-17 team had earlier lost 5-0 to Russia. The team will play its final match of the tournament against Pakistan on April 30.

    Azerbaijani athletes Football Kazakhstan UEFA
    Azərbaycanın U-17 millisi UEFA İnkişaf Turnirində Qazaxıstanı məğlub edib

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