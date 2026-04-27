Poland to build drone fleet with Ukrainian expertise, Tusk says

Poland plans to build a drone fleet with technical support and expertise from Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a conference focused on Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, Report informs via TVP World.

Speaking alongside an expo featuring drone exhibitors from more than a dozen countries, Tusk said Ukraine had become a leader in drone technology and an important partner for states seeking to improve their air defenses.

He said Poland's planned drone fleet would draw on Ukrainian know‑how and capabilities, though he did not provide details on the program's cost, timeline, or scale.

The announcement comes as Warsaw continues to deepen defense cooperation with Kyiv, whose battlefield experience has made drone warfare a central element of modern military planning and spurred plans for joint drone production and training.