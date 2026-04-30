Azerpambig export revenue up 23% in 1Q26

Agrarian Industrial Complex Azerpambig LLC exported products worth $11.7 million in January-March 2026, which is 23.2% higher than the figure for the same period of 2025, Report informs with reference to the April issue of the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In the first quarter, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports increased by 11.7% compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to $862 million.

Agrarian Industrial Complex Azerpambig was founded in 2018. The company's main activity consists of production, procurement, processing, and sale of cotton products, including cotton fiber, raw cotton, cottonseed oil, by-products, and cottonseed cake. Operations are carried out both on the company's own lands and under contracts with farmers.

Azerpambig manages 14 enterprises in the regions of Azerbaijan.