Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov stated that Baku and Rome have significant potential for expanding cooperation in various spheres, Report informs.

"Our two countries have been linked since 2020 by a multidimensional strategic partnership. This visit demonstrates that. We believe there is significant potential to strengthen our cooperation in many sectors, starting with energy, where Italy is our main partner. In 2025, Azerbaijan supplied 9.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Italy, which is also the main destination for our crude oil exports, out of a total of 12.5 billion to 10 EU member states-53% more than in 2021. Despite market volatility and geopolitical turbulence, Azerbaijan remains a reliable and responsible supplier," Amirbayov said in an interview with La Repubblica.

Answering a question about the possibility of increasing gas exports to Italy without expanding the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), he emphasized: "The current capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), of which TAP is part, is fully booked. It is no longer just a bilateral issue with Italy. It concerns the overall European energy architecture. A first expansion is already underway: since last January, TAP has added 1.2 billion cubic meters of annual capacity, of which one billion cubic meters is destined for Italy. However, any further increase in exported gas volumes will require additional upstream investments in development and pipeline capacity. These would be in the EU"s strategic interest, as they would strengthen diversification, improve long-term supply security, and reduce Europe"s vulnerability to external shocks."

Regarding the agreements reached within the sixth session of the Italy-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission, Amirbeyov reported that the parties agreed to develop an action plan for the development of a bilateral economic partnership.

"The Intergovernmental Commission provides strategic guidance. The adoption of an Action Plan will serve as a compass for the development of the economic partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan. The plan envisages 65 events over the 2026–2027 period in 18 priority areas, including energy, green transition, digitalization, investment, transport, industry, agriculture, science, education, and culture. The roadmap is already in place-it is concrete and far-reaching," he highlighted.

Speaking about the goals of his visit to Italy, Amirbayov emphasized that it is aimed at maintaining an active political dialogue between the countries and exchanging views on key issues of the bilateral, regional, and multilateral agenda, including Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union and NATO. He also noted that he presented an assessment of the current state and prospects of the peace process with Armenia, noting that "2026 could prove to be a decisive year for formalizing peace and leaving the previous conflict behind de jure."

Amirbayov added that the upcoming visit of Giorgia Meloni to Azerbaijan gives additional impetus to these discussions.

He separately noted that another important reflection of the current dynamics of cooperation is the construction of a second Catholic church in Baku, dedicated to John Paul II, the completion of which is planned for 2027: "Taken together, all these elements testify to Azerbaijan"s continued commitment to multiculturalism, religious tolerance, and dialogue among civilizations, and reflect a diplomacy grounded in respect, empathy, and responsibility."

Speaking about the TRIPP project, Amirbayov emphasized: "This is a matter of real concern, as further escalation could undermine the political climate and the practical conditions necessary for the implementation of ambitious regional connectivity and energy security projects. As part of the broader Zangezur corridor, which connects both Azerbaijan with Armenia and Asia with Europe, the implementation of TRIPP is crucial for strengthening the current spirit of peace in the South Caucasus, and we hope that ongoing uncertainty will not lead to serious delays."

Meloni will embark on a one-day visit to Azerbaijan on May 5.