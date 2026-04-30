Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan presents state company monitoring experience at Seoul conference

    Finance
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 14:13
    Azerbaijan presents state company monitoring experience at Seoul conference

    A delegation from Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry participated in an international conference on state-owned enterprises in Seoul at the invitation of the World Bank, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    The event brought together government representatives from various countries, heads of state-owned companies, international financial institutions, as well as relevant South Korean agencies.

    The main goal of the conference was to strengthen cooperation in the field of public financial management and to exchange professional experience.

    Director of the State Enterprise Monitoring Agency of the Ministry of Finance, Farid Bakhshiyev, delivered a presentation on "Application of a Centralized Monitoring System in Azerbaijan."

    He presented the country's achievements in this area, spoke about the approaches being applied, and answered participants' questions.

    The Azerbaijani delegation also held meetings with the World Bank's Global Director for Governance, Arturo Gutierrez, as well as with authorized representatives of the ministries of finance and economy of South Korea.

    Azerbaijan presents state company monitoring experience at Seoul conference
    Azerbaijan presents state company monitoring experience at Seoul conference

    South Korea Azerbaijan Ministry of Finance
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