Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district

    Domestic policy
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 14:19
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district

    In line with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has launched another phase of the Great Return, relocating families to the Khojavend village of Khojavend district, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    As part of this phase, 32 families, comprising a total of 135 individuals, have been resettled in the village.

    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
    Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Khojavend village in Khojavend district
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    Növbəti köç karvanı Xocavənd kəndinə çatıb, açarlar təqdim edilib - YENİLƏNİB-2
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    Переселившимся в село Ходжавенд 32 семьям вручены ключи от домов - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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