Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Murat Kurum: Türkiye to promote dialogue among countries at COP31

    COP29
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 14:04
    Murat Kurum: Türkiye to promote dialogue among countries at COP31

    The commitments made under the financial goal at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), held in Azerbaijan, will be reviewed, stated Türkiye's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, COP31 President Murat Kurum, at the COP31-IEA High-Level Energy Transition Dialogue event, Report informs.

    He noted that currently a gap remains between the defined goals and their implementation: "We will strive to introduce mechanisms to bridge this gap."

    According to Murat Kurum, Türkiye will work within COP31 to facilitate sustainable dialogue between countries.

    At COP29, held in Azerbaijan in November 2024, a goal was set to bring the annual volume of climate financing for developing countries to at least $1.3 trillion by 2035. A number of other important decisions were also adopted at the conference in Baku.

    Murat Kurum COP29 COP31 Türkiye Azerbaijan
    COP31 Prezidenti: COP29-da qəbul edilən maliyyə hədəfinin icrası izləniləcək
    Мурат Курум: Турция на COP31 будет работать для содействия диалогу между странами

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