Czech Prime Minister: 'Our national energy operator intends to purchase natural gas from Azerbaijan'
Foreign policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 15:24
"Our national energy operator, ČEPS, also intends to purchase natural gas from Azerbaijan," said Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš during a press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.
Noting that Azerbaijan is gradually increasing its gas production, the Czech Prime Minister said: "The head of the company is also with us today, and we would be very pleased if we could sign a long-term contract with Azerbaijan regarding gas supply."
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