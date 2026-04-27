Czech Prime Minister: 'Our national energy operator intends to purchase natural gas from Azerbaijan'

"Our national energy operator, ČEPS, also intends to purchase natural gas from Azerbaijan," said Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš during a press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Noting that Azerbaijan is gradually increasing its gas production, the Czech Prime Minister said: "The head of the company is also with us today, and we would be very pleased if we could sign a long-term contract with Azerbaijan regarding gas supply."