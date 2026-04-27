Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Czech Prime Minister: 'Our national energy operator intends to purchase natural gas from Azerbaijan'

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 15:24
    Czech Prime Minister: 'Our national energy operator intends to purchase natural gas from Azerbaijan'

    "Our national energy operator, ČEPS, also intends to purchase natural gas from Azerbaijan," said Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš during a press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Noting that Azerbaijan is gradually increasing its gas production, the Czech Prime Minister said: "The head of the company is also with us today, and we would be very pleased if we could sign a long-term contract with Azerbaijan regarding gas supply."

    Andrej Babiš Ilham Aliyev Gas supply
    Çexiyanın Baş naziri: Milli enerji operatorumuz Azərbaycandan təbii qaz almaq niyyətindədir
    Андрей Бабиш: Чехия намерена закупать газ у Азербайджана

    Latest News

    21:28

    PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

    Other
    21:23

    Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech Republic

    Other
    21:18

    Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperation

    Infrastructure
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur

    Foreign policy
    21:05

    Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communities

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

    Foreign policy
    20:05

    President: We are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed