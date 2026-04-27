Azerbaijan exported 12,236 tons of methanol (methyl alcohol) worth $2.45 million in January-March 2026, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

This figure is 86.5% and 91.3% less, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

The share of methyl alcohol in the export of Azerbaijan's main non-oil products is 0.28%, and the share of methanol in primary form in the country's total export volume is 0.05%.

As a reminder, in January-March of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with other countries totaling $9.4 billion.

As much as $5.4 billion of the foreign trade turnover accounted for exports, and $4 billion for imports. Over the year, exports decreased by 15.4%, and imports by 29.3%.

The methanol plant was commissioned in 2013. Since 2016, the plant has been operating under the management of SOCAR's subsidiary - SOCAR Methanol LLC, and since August 2017, it has become the property of the company. The plant's capacity is 650-700 thousand tons of methanol per year.