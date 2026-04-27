Isaac Herzog arrives in Kazakhstan

Israeli President Isaac Herzog paid an official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs.

According to him, within the framework of the visit, he intends to hold talks with the President of Kazakhstan and representatives of the country's leadership to continue developing economic, scientific, and technological cooperation between the two countries, as well as to meet with the Jewish community.

"The long-standing partnership between Israel and Kazakhstan is of great importance for both countries, and the strengthening ties contribute to the well-being of both peoples. These relations were further strengthened after Kazakhstan joined the Abraham Accords last year - a step that reflects the spirit of cooperation among Muslims, Christians, and Jews," Herzog wrote on X.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Kazakhstan will conclude on April 28.