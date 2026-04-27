Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Isaac Herzog arrives in Kazakhstan

    Region
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 14:54
    Isaac Herzog arrives in Kazakhstan

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog paid an official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs.

    According to him, within the framework of the visit, he intends to hold talks with the President of Kazakhstan and representatives of the country's leadership to continue developing economic, scientific, and technological cooperation between the two countries, as well as to meet with the Jewish community.

    "The long-standing partnership between Israel and Kazakhstan is of great importance for both countries, and the strengthening ties contribute to the well-being of both peoples. These relations were further strengthened after Kazakhstan joined the Abraham Accords last year - a step that reflects the spirit of cooperation among Muslims, Christians, and Jews," Herzog wrote on X.

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Kazakhstan will conclude on April 28.

    Isaac Herzog Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Israel Kazakhstan
    İshaq Hersoq Qazaxıstana səfər edib
    Ицхак Герцог прибыл в Казахстан

    Latest News

    21:33

    Andrej Babiš talks about Czech defense companies

    Foreign policy
    21:28

    PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

    Other
    21:23

    Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech Republic

    Other
    21:18

    Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperation

    Infrastructure
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur

    Foreign policy
    21:05

    Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communities

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed