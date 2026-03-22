Fico calls for EU reform, criticizes green policies amid NATO collapse fears

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could collapse at any time, potentially triggered by a withdrawal of the United States, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated on STVR's politics programme 'Sobotne dialogy' (Saturday Dialogues), Report informs via TASR.

Fico added that the global order is disintegrating and institutions such as the United Nations and the European Union have little influence over events.

"In this climate of a collapsing world order, the European Union must focus on its own economic strength and we must forget those senseless green policies that are degrading our industry and economy. That is the path for the European Union," he declared.

Fico also expressed concern that a potential military conflict in Cuba, combined with a US intervention in Venezuela, Russia's war in Ukraine and an Israeli-American war against Iran, could create conditions for the outbreak of a global conflict.

In Fico's view, the EU should undergo reform and leaders of large and powerful member states should take the main role in speaking for the bloc. He said he could imagine French President Emmanuel Macron in such a position.