United States President Donald Trump has threatened to attack Iran's power plants if freedom of navigation is not fully restored at the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, a dramatic escalation as the US-Israeli war on Iran continues for a fourth week, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

The statement on Saturday came as Trump faces increasing pressure to secure the vital waterway that Iran has promised to keep closed to "enemy ships", leading to soaring oil prices and plunging stock markets.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST," Trump, who is in his Florida home for the weekend, wrote on Truth Social at 23:44 GMT.

He did not specify which plant he was referring to as the biggest.

Following Trump's threat, the Iranian army said it would target all energy infrastructure belonging to the US in the region if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure were attacked.

In a social media post on Friday, Trump said the US was "getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East".

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of the world's oil and gas passes through during peacetime, has virtually ground to a halt since the early days of the war.