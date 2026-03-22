Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Trump issues 48-hour Hormuz Strait ultimatum, threatens Iran's power plants

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 10:57
    Trump issues 48-hour Hormuz Strait ultimatum, threatens Iran's power plants

    United States President Donald Trump has threatened to attack Iran's power plants if freedom of navigation is not fully restored at the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, a dramatic escalation as the US-Israeli war on Iran continues for a fourth week, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    The statement on Saturday came as Trump faces increasing pressure to secure the vital waterway that Iran has promised to keep closed to "enemy ships", leading to soaring oil prices and plunging stock markets.

    "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST," Trump, who is in his Florida home for the weekend, wrote on Truth Social at 23:44 GMT.

    He did not specify which plant he was referring to as the biggest.

    Following Trump's threat, the Iranian army said it would target all energy infrastructure belonging to the US in the region if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure were attacked.

    In a social media post on Friday, Trump said the US was "getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East".

    Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of the world's oil and gas passes through during peacetime, has virtually ground to a halt since the early days of the war.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Donald Trump
    Tramp İrana Hörmüz boğazını açmaq üçün 48 saat vaxt verib
    Трамп дал Ирану 48 часов на открытие Ормузского пролива

    Latest News

    12:18
    Photo

    Azerbaijani delegation arrives in Tbilisi for Ilia II funeral

    Foreign policy
    11:52

    Iran and Oman foreign ministers discuss regional tensions

    Region
    11:34

    Ali Mousavi: Ship movement in Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with Iran

    Region
    11:10
    Photo

    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks

    Foreign policy
    10:57

    Trump issues 48-hour Hormuz Strait ultimatum, threatens Iran's power plants

    Other countries
    10:44

    Hospital attack in Sudan kills 64, including 13 children

    Other countries
    09:53

    Fico calls for EU reform, criticizes green policies amid NATO collapse fears

    Other countries
    09:24

    US drones deployed to Nigeria alongside troops for intelligence, training

    Other countries
    09:06

    OIC condemns Israeli strikes on southern Syria

    Other countries
    All News Feed