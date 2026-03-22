US House speaker says military campaign against Iran 'all but done'

US President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans appear unlikely to directly challenge him, even as the Middle East conflict drags on. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the military operation will be over quickly, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

"I do think the original mission is virtually accomplished now," Johnson tells the AP and others at the Capitol this week. "We were trying to take out the ballistic missiles, and their means of production, and neuter the navy, and those objectives have been met."

Johnson acknowledges that Iran's ability to threaten ships in the Strait of Hormuz is "dragging it out a little bit," especially as US allies have largely rebuffed the president's request for help, but says "As soon as we bring some calm to the situation, I think it's all but done."