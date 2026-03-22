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    Hospital attack in Sudan kills 64, including 13 children

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 10:44
    Hospital attack in Sudan kills 64, including 13 children

    At least 64 people have died in another attack on a hospital in Sudan, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Report informs via Sky News.

    Among the dead were 13 children, two nurses, a doctor and multiple patients at the Al Deain Teaching Hospital in Al Deain.

    Eighty-nine people, including eight health staff, were also injured and the hospital's paediatric, maternity and emergency departments were all damaged.

    "Enough blood has been spilled. Enough suffering has been inflicted," wrote Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO on X.

    "The time has come to de-escalate the conflict in Sudan and ensure the protection of civilians, health workers, and humanitarians."

    The total number of deaths linked to attacks on healthcare facilities during the latest war in Sudan has now reached 2,036, according to the WHO.

    "Beyond the devastating human toll, attacks on health care have immediate and long-term consequences for communities already in desperate need of both emergency and routine medical services," said Ghebreyesus.

    The latest attack on Friday night has rendered the Al Deain Teaching Hospital nonfunctional and other healthcare facilities are filling gaps in urgent healthcare.

    Sudan Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus World Health Organization (WHO)
    Sudanda xəstəxanaya hücum nəticəsində 60-dan çox insan həlak olub
    В результате атаки на больницу в Судане погибли более 60 человек

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