Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks

    Foreign policy
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 11:10
    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks

    From 08:00 on February 28 (GMT+4) to 10:00 on March 22, a total of 2,921 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

    According to information obtained by Report, 486 of them are Azerbaijani citizens.

    At the same time, those evacuated included 722 citizens of China, 323 of Russia, 198 of Bangladesh, 187 of Tajikistan, 148 of Pakistan, 142 of India, 80 of Oman, 68 of Indonesia, 53 of Iran, 44 of Italy, 30 of Algeria, 26 of Spain, 23 of Germany, 22 of Canada, 19 of France, 18 each from Saudi Arabia and Japan, 17 from Georgia, 15 from Uzbekistan, 13 each from Poland, Switzerland and Nigeria, 12 each from Hungary and Bahrain, 11 each from Kazakhstan, Mexico and the United States, and 10 each from the United Kingdom, Belarus, Bulgaria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

    In addition, the evacuees included five people each from Serbia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria and Greece; four each from Jordan, the Philippines, Türkiye, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Finland and the Netherlands; three each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark and Norway; and two each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, Slovenia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

    Also evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan were one citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize and the Dominican Republic.

    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks
    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks
    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks
    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks
    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks
    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks
    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks
    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks
    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks
    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks

    Evacuation from Iran US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Photo
    İrandan Azərbaycana indiyədək 76 ölkənin 2 921 vətəndaşı təxliyə olunub
    Почти 3 тыс. человек эвакуированы из Ирана в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    12:18
    Photo

    Azerbaijani delegation arrives in Tbilisi for Ilia II funeral

    Foreign policy
    11:52

    Iran and Oman foreign ministers discuss regional tensions

    Region
    11:34

    Ali Mousavi: Ship movement in Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with Iran

    Region
    11:10
    Photo

    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks

    Foreign policy
    10:57

    Trump issues 48-hour Hormuz Strait ultimatum, threatens Iran's power plants

    Other countries
    10:44

    Hospital attack in Sudan kills 64, including 13 children

    Other countries
    09:53

    Fico calls for EU reform, criticizes green policies amid NATO collapse fears

    Other countries
    09:24

    US drones deployed to Nigeria alongside troops for intelligence, training

    Other countries
    09:06

    OIC condemns Israeli strikes on southern Syria

    Other countries
    All News Feed