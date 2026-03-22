Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three weeks

From 08:00 on February 28 (GMT+4) to 10:00 on March 22, a total of 2,921 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

According to information obtained by Report, 486 of them are Azerbaijani citizens.

At the same time, those evacuated included 722 citizens of China, 323 of Russia, 198 of Bangladesh, 187 of Tajikistan, 148 of Pakistan, 142 of India, 80 of Oman, 68 of Indonesia, 53 of Iran, 44 of Italy, 30 of Algeria, 26 of Spain, 23 of Germany, 22 of Canada, 19 of France, 18 each from Saudi Arabia and Japan, 17 from Georgia, 15 from Uzbekistan, 13 each from Poland, Switzerland and Nigeria, 12 each from Hungary and Bahrain, 11 each from Kazakhstan, Mexico and the United States, and 10 each from the United Kingdom, Belarus, Bulgaria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In addition, the evacuees included five people each from Serbia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria and Greece; four each from Jordan, the Philippines, Türkiye, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Finland and the Netherlands; three each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark and Norway; and two each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, Slovenia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Also evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan were one citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize and the Dominican Republic.