Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    UN spox expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 23:51
    UN spox expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    The drone attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region is a clear violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, the spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement to Report.

    The spokesperson expressed the UN Secretary-General's concern over the events:

    "We are clearly very concerned and deeply troubled by the drone attack on Azerbaijani territory. This is a clear violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty," he stated.

    Dujarric called on Iran to comply with international law and UN charters.

    Stéphane Dujarric United Nations Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Iran
    BMT: İranın Naxçıvana dron hücumu Azərbaycanın suverenliyinin açıq-aydın pozulmasıdır
    ООН: Удары Ирана по Нахчывану являются явным нарушением суверенитета Азербайджана

    Latest News

    00:02

    Montenegro MFA: Iranian drone attacks pose a serious threat to regional security

    Foreign policy
    00:01

    India fighter jet goes missing from radar

    Other countries
    23:57

    Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on Iranian drone attacks

    Domestic policy
    23:51

    UN spox expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    23:43

    Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Other countries
    23:32

    International media highlights Ilham Aliyev's statements on Iran's drone strike

    Foreign policy
    23:13

    Pakistan's PM expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    22:53

    Three injured in Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan discharged from hospital

    Health
    22:44

    Spain expresses solidarity with Türkiye and Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed