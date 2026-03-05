UN spox expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Foreign policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 23:51
The drone attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region is a clear violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, the spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement to Report.
The spokesperson expressed the UN Secretary-General's concern over the events:
"We are clearly very concerned and deeply troubled by the drone attack on Azerbaijani territory. This is a clear violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty," he stated.
Dujarric called on Iran to comply with international law and UN charters.
