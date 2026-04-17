Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has stated that energy security is central to the overall security of states, referring to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a Report correspondent from Antalya, the minister made the statement at a panel session at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"These days, as we know, many countries in the Middle East are experiencing a very serious crisis – a tragedy of historic proportions. In total, we're talking about approximately 12 million barrels per day – at least – that are not entering the global energy sector," the minister said.

According to him, before the escalation, more than 80% of LNG, 87% of oil, and 4% of jet fuel and diesel through the Strait of Hormuz were bound for Europe.

"That's why Europe remains extremely vulnerable in terms of oil and gas trade and energy supplies in general," he said.

He added that in Azerbaijan, "we can say that we are not feeling the consequences of this crisis (caused by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz – ed.) as strongly as we do."

"However, at the same time, we are a responsible participant in the OPEC+ format, and there we always advocate for finding solutions to various issues, including crises like these," he emphasized.