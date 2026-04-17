Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Baku to host NGO Forum at WUF13 in May

    Foreign policy
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 12:07
    Baku to host NGO Forum at WUF13 in May

    On May 19, the NGO Forum of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku, organized by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Azerbaijan, Aygun Aliyeva, Chairperson of the Agency's Board, stated at a press conference marking the institution's five‑year activity, Report informs.

    Aliyeva noted that more than 100 influential civil society representatives from across the globe are expected to attend: "This global event will become part of the legacy of WUF13 for local and international NGOs."

    She also highlighted that on May 14, the General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform will take place within Baku Urban Planning Week, followed by the Second Solidarity Forum of NGOs from Turkic States on May 16.

    Additionally, she announced that in September 2026, Ganja will host the Azerbaijan NGO Cooperation Forum.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Aygun Aliyeva
    Bakıda WUF13 QHT Forumu keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет Форум НПО WUF13

    Latest News

    13:09

    Kobakhidze: South Caucasus holds special importance amid global dev'ts

    Region
    13:05

    Kobakhidze: EU faces serious challenges for many years

    Region
    13:04

    Shahbazov calls for increased investment in oil & gas to secure market

    Energy
    12:57
    Photo

    Display production to be established at industrial park in Azerbaijan's Sumgait

    Foreign policy
    12:56

    Ilham Aliyev invites Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:51

    Bayraktar: Global crises strengthened Türkiye's economy

    Region
    12:45

    Alparslan Bayraktar: Türkiye has routes beyond Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    12:40
    Photo

    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Military
    12:39

    Fuad Naghiyev: Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur to become part of Azerbaijan's tourism map

    Tourism
    All News Feed