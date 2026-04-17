Baku to host NGO Forum at WUF13 in May

On May 19, the NGO Forum of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku, organized by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Azerbaijan, Aygun Aliyeva, Chairperson of the Agency's Board, stated at a press conference marking the institution's five‑year activity, Report informs.

Aliyeva noted that more than 100 influential civil society representatives from across the globe are expected to attend: "This global event will become part of the legacy of WUF13 for local and international NGOs."

She also highlighted that on May 14, the General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform will take place within Baku Urban Planning Week, followed by the Second Solidarity Forum of NGOs from Turkic States on May 16.

Additionally, she announced that in September 2026, Ganja will host the Azerbaijan NGO Cooperation Forum.