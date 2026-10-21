Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 09:12
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    110.26

    1.47

    49.41

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    99.02

    1.20

    41.60

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,134.20

    - 8.40

    - 206.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,495.88

    529.85

    4,432.59

    S&P 500

    7,712.57

    21.84

    867.07

    Nasdaq

    26,424.82

    - 6.07

    3,182.83

    Nikkei

    65,075.42

    158.72

    14,735.94

    Dax

    25,304.42

    - 15.35

    814.01

    FTSE 100

    10,733.00

    - 31.69

    801.62

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,838.49

    - 29.56

    - 311.01

    Shanghai Composite

    3,735.37

    4.45

    - 233.47

    Bist 100

    11,797.70

    367.56

    536.18

    RTS

    939.60

    6.05

    - 174.53

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1225

    0.0000

    - 0.0520

    USD/GBP

    1.3373

    0.0000

    - 0.0100

    JPY/USD

    158.1000

    - 0.0700

    1.6500

    RUB/USD

    82.4501

    - 0.1500

    3.7001

    TRY/USD

    49.5984

    0.0400

    6.6422

    CNY/USD

    6.6793

    0.0000

    - 0.3097
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (21.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (21.10.2026)
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