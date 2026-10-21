Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.10.2026)
Finance
- 21 October, 2026
- 09:12
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
110.26
|
1.47
|
49.41
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
99.02
|
1.20
|
41.60
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,134.20
|
- 8.40
|
- 206.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,495.88
|
529.85
|
4,432.59
|
S&P 500
|
7,712.57
|
21.84
|
867.07
|
Nasdaq
|
26,424.82
|
- 6.07
|
3,182.83
|
Nikkei
|
65,075.42
|
158.72
|
14,735.94
|
Dax
|
25,304.42
|
- 15.35
|
814.01
|
FTSE 100
|
10,733.00
|
- 31.69
|
801.62
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,838.49
|
- 29.56
|
- 311.01
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,735.37
|
4.45
|
- 233.47
|
Bist 100
|
11,797.70
|
367.56
|
536.18
|
RTS
|
939.60
|
6.05
|
- 174.53
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1225
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0520
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3373
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0100
|
JPY/USD
|
158.1000
|
- 0.0700
|
1.6500
|
RUB/USD
|
82.4501
|
- 0.1500
|
3.7001
|
TRY/USD
|
49.5984
|
0.0400
|
6.6422
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6793
|
0.0000
|
- 0.3097
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (21.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (21.10.2026)
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