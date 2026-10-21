Mammadov: Over 250 participants from 48 OIC members to attend Baku meeting

A total of 48 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), with more than 250 participants, will be represented at the high-level meeting to be held in Baku, Azerbaijani Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov said, Report informs.

Speaking about preparations for the Third High-Level Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of OIC member states, Mammadov noted that the necessary measures are being implemented to ensure the event is organized at a high level and conducted effectively in terms of content.

The deputy prosecutor general said that a Local Organizing Committee had been established under a relevant order of the Prosecutor General's Office as part of preparations for the meeting, scheduled to take place in Baku on October 27-28, 2026.

He added that the committee's main tasks are to ensure the high-level organization of the event, contribute to the development of anti-corruption cooperation among OIC member states, and share Azerbaijan's experience in this field with international partners.

Commenting on the number of participants and the level of representation, Mammadov highlighted that more than 250 people are expected to attend the event, including representatives of 48 of the OIC's 57 member states.

According to him, participants will include heads of 30 government agencies, ambassadors, senior representatives of five international and regional organizations, as well as representatives of three observer states.

Referring to Azerbaijan's experience in hosting similar high-profile events, the deputy prosecutor general pointed out that the 29th Annual Conference of the International Association of Prosecutors, the high-level session held within COP29, the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the GlobE Network, and other major international events hosted in Baku under the leadership of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev demonstrate Azerbaijan's commitment to international cooperation.