Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azeri Light crude sells for 119.68 per barrel

    Energy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 10:16
    Azeri Light crude sells for 119.68 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $1.15, or 0.97%, to $119.68 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $118.13 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis gained $1.54, or 1.43%, to $109.21 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

    Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.

    Oil prices Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 120 dollara yaxınlaşıb
    Цена за баррель азербайджанской нефти приблизилась к $120
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    10:43
    Passenger traffic on ASCO ferries increases 14% YoY
    Other
    10:42
    Ambassador: EU working to attract European investment into Azerbaijan's strategic sectors
    Foreign policy
    10:22
    Mikayil Jabbarov heading to Italy for two-day visit
    Business
    10:16
    Azeri Light crude sells for 119.68 per barrel
    Energy
    09:58
    Mammadov: Over 250 participants from 48 OIC members to attend Baku meeting
    Incident
    09:35
    Nine matches to wrap up UEFA Champions League round 3
    Football
    09:33
    Singapore sets aside $35M to help advanced manufacturers adopt AI
    Other countries
    09:27
    CBA currency exchange rates (21.10.2026)
    Finance
    09:23
    Azerbaijan, NATO mull issues of bilateral co-op
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed