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    Singapore sets aside $35M to help advanced manufacturers adopt AI

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    • 21 October, 2026
    • 09:33
    Singapore sets aside $35M to help advanced manufacturers adopt AI

    Singapore has set aside more than 45 million Singapore dollars (about $35.22 million) over the next three years to help small and medium-sized enterprises in the advanced manufacturing sector adopt AI solutions, Enterprise Singapore said on Wednesday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The newly launched Catalytic AI Solutions initiative aims to address barriers to AI adoption, including high development costs, limited access to industry-specific solutions and uncertainty over potential outcomes, the government agency said in a statement.

    The initiative will bring together solution providers, system integrators, trade associations and chambers to support the deployment of AI solutions.

    Enterprise Singapore is also developing similar initiatives for the logistics and wholesale trade sectors, with more details to be announced.

    Artificial intelligence Singapore
    Сингапур выделил $35 млн на внедрение ИИ-технологий
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