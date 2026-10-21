Nine matches to wrap up UEFA Champions League round 3

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The third round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase will conclude with nine matches.

According to Report, Bayern Munich will take on Arsenal, while Real Madrid will face RB Leipzig.

Manchester United will visit Como, while Galatasaray will take on Lille away from home.

UCL League Phase, Round 3

October 21

20:45. Lille (France) vs Galatasaray (Türkiye)

20:45. Como (Italy) vs Manchester United (England)

23:00. Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Arsenal (England)

23:00. Real Madrid (Spain) vs RB Leipzig (Germany)

23:00. Inter (Italy) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

23:00. Sporting (Portugal) vs LASK (Austria)

23:00. Aston Villa (England) vs Viking (Norway)

23:00. Club Brugge (Belgium) vs Lens (France)

23:00. Betis (Spain) vs Feyenoord (Netherlands)

The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.