Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Nine matches to wrap up UEFA Champions League round 3

    Football
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 09:35
    Nine matches to wrap up UEFA Champions League round 3

    The third round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase will conclude with nine matches.

    According to Report, Bayern Munich will take on Arsenal, while Real Madrid will face RB Leipzig.

    Manchester United will visit Como, while Galatasaray will take on Lille away from home.

    UCL League Phase, Round 3

    October 21

    20:45. Lille (France) vs Galatasaray (Türkiye)

    20:45. Como (Italy) vs Manchester United (England)

    23:00. Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Arsenal (England)

    23:00. Real Madrid (Spain) vs RB Leipzig (Germany)

    23:00. Inter (Italy) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

    23:00. Sporting (Portugal) vs LASK (Austria)

    23:00. Aston Villa (England) vs Viking (Norway)

    23:00. Club Brugge (Belgium) vs Lens (France)

    23:00. Betis (Spain) vs Feyenoord (Netherlands)

    The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.

    UEFA Champions League Football
    UEFA Çempionlar Liqasının III turuna 9 oyunla yekun vurulacaq
    Сегодня пройдут 9 матчей III тура Лиги чемпионов УЕФА
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