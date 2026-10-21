Azerbaijan, NATO mull issues of bilateral co-op

Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, has discussed cooperation issues in Brussels with Kevin Hamilton, the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO wrote on X, Report informs.

"During a working visit to Brussels, Representative of the Azerbaijani President on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov met with Kevin Hamilton, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia. In a constructive exchange, they discussed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan - NATO cooperation and reaffirmed their shared desire to deepening partnership and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation across political, military and humanitarian dimensions," reads the message.