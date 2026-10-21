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    Value of projects in Azerbaijan involving BSTDB exceeds 700M euros

    Finance
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 09:07
    Value of projects in Azerbaijan involving BSTDB exceeds 700M euros

    As of September 30, 2026, the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has signed agreements to finance 47 projects in Azerbaijan for a total of €450.946 million, Report informs referring to the bank.

    The actual volume of funds directed toward financing under 42 operations is estimated at €711.819 million.

    Meanwhile, by the end of September, the BSTDB Board of Directors had approved projects in Azerbaijan totaling €453.802 million.

    According to the bank, the largest share in the portfolio of signed projects in Azerbaijan belongs to the financial sector - 50.28% (€169.670 million). Energy projects account for 35.23% (€118.890 million), and the real estate sector accounts for 6.92% (€23.337 million). The share of projects related to consumer staples stands at 3.91% (€13.210 million), while consumer discretionary goods account for 3.65% (€12.329 million).

    Among BSTDB's major projects in Azerbaijan, key highlights include financing for the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the amount of $75 million, credit lines for Bank Respublika totaling 25 million manats ($14.706 million), as well as financial sector support through Unibank in the amount of $7 million and Azer Turk Bank in the amount of $5 million.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB)
    QDTİB-in iştirakı ilə Azərbaycandakı layihələrin dəyəri 700 milyon avronu ötüb
    Стоимость проектов в Азербайджане с участием ЧБТР превысила 700 млн евро
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