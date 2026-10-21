Value of projects in Azerbaijan involving BSTDB exceeds 700M euros
- 21 October, 2026
- 09:07
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As of September 30, 2026, the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has signed agreements to finance 47 projects in Azerbaijan for a total of €450.946 million, Report informs referring to the bank.
The actual volume of funds directed toward financing under 42 operations is estimated at €711.819 million.
Meanwhile, by the end of September, the BSTDB Board of Directors had approved projects in Azerbaijan totaling €453.802 million.
According to the bank, the largest share in the portfolio of signed projects in Azerbaijan belongs to the financial sector - 50.28% (€169.670 million). Energy projects account for 35.23% (€118.890 million), and the real estate sector accounts for 6.92% (€23.337 million). The share of projects related to consumer staples stands at 3.91% (€13.210 million), while consumer discretionary goods account for 3.65% (€12.329 million).
Among BSTDB's major projects in Azerbaijan, key highlights include financing for the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the amount of $75 million, credit lines for Bank Respublika totaling 25 million manats ($14.706 million), as well as financial sector support through Unibank in the amount of $7 million and Azer Turk Bank in the amount of $5 million.