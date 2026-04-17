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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    UN chief welcomes Lebanon-Israel ceasefire

    Other countries
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 11:59
    UN chief welcomes Lebanon-Israel ceasefire

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the announcement of a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, his spokesman said on Thursday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The secretary-general reaffirms the United Nations' support for all efforts to end hostilities and alleviate the suffering of communities on both sides of the Blue Line, a border demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel established by the world body in 2000, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

    Guterres hopes that this ceasefire will pave the way for negotiations and the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 toward a long-term solution to the conflict, said the statement.

    Guterres urges all actors to fully respect the ceasefire and to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, at all times. He further hopes that this agreement will contribute to ongoing efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region, said the statement.

    A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect at midnight between Thursday and Friday local time (21:00 GMT).

    United Nations Lebanon Israel
    Quterreş İsraillə Livan arasında atəşkəsi alqışlayıb
    Гуттериш приветствовал прекращение огня между Израилем и Ливаном

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