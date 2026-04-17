Deputy PM: Russia, Azerbaijan in talks to expand their flight network
Infrastructure
- 17 April, 2026
- 12:07
Russia and Azerbaijan are negotiating the expansion of their flight network, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council in Baku, Report informs.
The deputy prime minister emphasized that Azerbaijan has a large number of modern international airports.
"Yesterday (at a meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian intergovernmental commission – ed.), we discussed expanding the geography of flights so that residents of as many Russian cities as possible can fly directly to Azerbaijan with minimal cost and inconvenience," Overchuk noted.
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