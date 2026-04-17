Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Deputy PM: Russia, Azerbaijan in talks to expand their flight network

    Infrastructure
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 12:07
    Deputy PM: Russia, Azerbaijan in talks to expand their flight network

    Russia and Azerbaijan are negotiating the expansion of their flight network, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council in Baku, Report informs.

    The deputy prime minister emphasized that Azerbaijan has a large number of modern international airports.

    "Yesterday (at a meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian intergovernmental commission – ed.), we discussed expanding the geography of flights so that residents of as many Russian cities as possible can fly directly to Azerbaijan with minimal cost and inconvenience," Overchuk noted.

    Alexey Overchuk Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council flights
    Baş nazirin müavini: Rusiya və Azərbaycan uçuş şəbəkəsinin genişləndirilməsi üzrə danışıqlar aparır
    Вице-премьер: Россия и Азербайджан ведут переговоры по расширению полетной сети

    Latest News

    13:09

    Kobakhidze: South Caucasus holds special importance amid global dev'ts

    Region
    13:05

    Kobakhidze: EU faces serious challenges for many years

    Region
    13:04

    Shahbazov calls for increased investment in oil & gas to secure market

    Energy
    12:57
    Photo

    Display production to be established at industrial park in Azerbaijan's Sumgait

    Foreign policy
    12:56

    Ilham Aliyev invites Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:51

    Bayraktar: Global crises strengthened Türkiye's economy

    Region
    12:45

    Alparslan Bayraktar: Türkiye has routes beyond Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    12:40
    Photo

    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Military
    12:39

    Fuad Naghiyev: Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur to become part of Azerbaijan's tourism map

    Tourism
    All News Feed