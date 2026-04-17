Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Antalya

    Foreign policy
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 12:02
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Antalya

    On April 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova, in Antalya, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Antalya
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Antalya

    Ilham Aliyev Maia Sandu
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Antalyada Moldova Prezidenti ilə görüşüb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев встретился в Анталье с президентом Молдовы - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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