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    Overchuk: Russia, Azerbaijan cooperating closely in transport sector

    Business
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 12:00
    Overchuk: Russia, Azerbaijan cooperating closely in transport sector

    Azerbaijan has a unique geographical location, and the country's leadership is taking steps to transform the country into a transportation hub, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council in Baku, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijan has a unique geographical location, and we see how much the president of Azerbaijan, the esteemed Ilham Aliyev, is doing to truly transform Azerbaijan into a true transportation hub, a true Eurasian crossroads, where roads from both east to west and north to south converge," Overchuk emphasized.

    According to him, this involves developing rail, road, air, and sea transport.

    "These areas are actively developing, creating the most favorable conditions for shippers, carriers, and recipients. The Russian Ministry of Transport and Russian Railways are in close contact with their Azerbaijani colleagues, and we always find complete mutual understanding. This primarily concerns the development of the North-South international transport corridor," the deputy prime minister added.

    Alexey Overchuk Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council transport sector
    Aleksey Overçuk: Rusiya və Azərbaycan nəqliyyat sahəsində sıx qarşılıqlı fəaliyyət göstərir
    Оверчук: РФ и Азербайджан тесно взаимодействуют в сфере транспорта

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