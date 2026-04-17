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    Overchuk urges Russian businesses to take advantage of Azerbaijan's opportunities

    Foreign policy
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 11:57
    Overchuk urges Russian businesses to take advantage of Azerbaijan's opportunities

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has called on Russian businesses to take advantage of the opportunities created by the Azerbaijani government, Report informs.

    He made the statement at a meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Business Council in Baku.

    "I urge Russian businesses to pay attention to the initiatives and opportunities offered by the Azerbaijani government," he said.

    Overchuk also stated that similar potential exists in Russia, including within special economic zones.

    "I cannot help but urge Azerbaijani businesses to explore opportunities in Russia, also within our special economic zones – this may contribute to the formation of effective cooperative ties," the deputy prime minister added.

    Alexey Overchuk Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council Business cooperation
    Overçuk Rusiya biznesini Azərbaycanın imkanlarından istifadə etməyə çağırıb
    Оверчук призвал российский бизнес использовать возможности Азербайджана

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