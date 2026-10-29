One pilot killed in mid-air collision between two aircraft in Uruguay
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- 29 October, 2026
- 07:55
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One of the pilots was killed after two aircraft collided during a training flight in Uruguay, according to a statement by the country"s Air Force, Report informs via the Subrayado news outlet.
The incident occurred in the resort town of Guazuvira in the southern department of Canelones.
The two light aircraft collided mid-air.
The Uruguayan Air Force said that following the collision, one of the aircraft made an emergency landing, while the other crashed into a wooded area, killing its pilot. The pilot of the other aircraft was not injured.
"The deceased pilot was 58 years old and was a retired Air Force officer," the outlet noted.
Uruqvayda iki təyyarə toqquşub, pilotlardan biri həlak olub
В Уругвае при столкновении двух самолетов погиб один из пилотов
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